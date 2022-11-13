Oregon drops in latest ESPN Power Rankings after upset loss to Washington

The Oregon Ducks entered Saturday with all of the momentum in the worst, just 4 wins away from a likely trip to the College Football Playoff and unlimited success in Dan Lanning’s first year as head coach.

They left with an excruciating loss to their most hated rivals, the Washing Huskies, and questions about what’s next.

While there is still a lot to play for in Eugene, the Ducks need to hit a reset button of sorts after allowing over 500-yards of offense to Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies. The loss didn’t tank their season, but it did drop them in the ESPN Power Rankings a decent amount.

Take a look at where Oregon now stands:

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)

LSU Tigers (8-2)

USC Trojans (9-1)

After losses from both Oregon and UCLA on Saturday, the Trojans are quite literally the only hope left for the Pac-12 to get into the CFP. Here’s what ESPN had to say about them:

There wasn’t really anything to gain for USC in its game against Colorado. Win big, it’s expected. Anything else, it’s concerning. The Trojans still managed to get a little bit of both. They trailed 3-2 at the end of the first quarter before cruising to a 55-17 win. Beyond that, there’s not much to read into. It would have been hard to watch that game and come away thinking better of the Trojans than previously.

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2)

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

Brutal day for the Ducks, who saw their playoff hopes crash and burn. Here’s ESPN’s explainer for the ranking:

And like that, the Ducks’ CFP dreams are dead. It’s a result that has the potential to haunt first-year coach Dan Lanning for his decision to go for it on 4th-and-1 with a minute and a half to go. With the game tied at 34, the Ducks went for it from their own 33, only to get stuffed. Four plays later, Washington kicked the game-winning field goal in a thrilling Pac-12 game.

Utah Utes (8-2)

The Utes are going to try and kick Oregon while the Ducks are down next week on a potential road to the Pac-12 title game. Here’s ESPN’s reasoning for the ranking:

A slow start for the Utes gave way to a trouncing of Stanford in Salt Lake City. The Cardinal had a 7-0 lead after one quarter, but by the time the clock hit zero Utah had scored 42 unanswered points. It was a performance fueled by a 180-yard rushing night from Tavion Thomas who also added two touchdowns. Cam Rising threw another pick, but his three touchdowns over the air nullified any mistakes as the Utes continued their march toward defending their Pac-12 title.

Washington Huskies (8-2)

Washington is riding high after a win over Oregon, and they’re back in the hunt for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here’s what ESPN had to say about them:

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 408 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Huskies picked up their most impressive win of the season, taking down No. 6 Oregon 37-34 in Eugene. It’s a win that will hurt the Pac-12’s playoff chances, not that the Huskies will care in the slightest. Oregon moved the ball at will all game (592 yards) but it was the Huskies defense that forced a field goal in the red zone late, then came up with a 4th-and-1 stop to set up the game-winning field goal.

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

UCF Knights (8-2)

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

UCLA Bruins (8-2)

UCLA suffered a tough upset loss to Arizona on Saturday, knocking them out of playoff contention as well. Here’s what ESPN had to say:

The Bruins firepower ran out on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl as Dorian Thompson-Robinson couldn’t complete the comeback on the final drive of the game against Arizona. The offense that had vaulted them to wins over Utah and Washington this season couldn’t dig itself out the whole the defense created from the jump. The Wildcats embraced their underdog status, going up 14-0 in the first quarter and then scoring 13 in the fourth. It was just enough to edge out the Bruins, who are now longshots to get into the conference title game.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

Florida State Seminoles (7-3)

Tulane Green Wave (8-2)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1)

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2)

Oregon State Beavers (7-3)

Troy Trojans (8-2)

