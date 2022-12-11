Oregon downs Nevada behind Will Richardson’s triple-double

Oregon men's basketball defeats Nevada by a final score of 78-65 on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Eugene. Will Richardson drops 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Ducks improve to 5-5 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.