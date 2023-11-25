Oregon dominates Oregon State to earn spot in Pac-12 title game
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Ducks 31-7 win over the Beavers for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
A conference title and potentially a CFP berth are within reach for the Ducks. All they have to do is get past their pesky rivals.
A Washington judge ruled in favor of Washington State and Oregon State in their case against the outgoing Pac-12 members.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.
Make sure to take a look at these free agents off the waiver wire to see if they can upgrade your fantasy hockey roster.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
The NFL offered a matchup like no other for its first Black Friday game.
This will be the third straight game Higgins misses for the Bengals with a hamstring injury.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
The Commanders have allowed 76 points in their last two games.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12 in the NFL.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.
The 49ers didn't play with their food on Thanksgiving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
The 2023 F1 season has reached its conclusion. Sunday’s twilight Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will officially wrap up a season in which we saw the most dominant season ever as Max Verstappen cruised to his third straight world drivers championship.
DaRon Bland found the end zone once again and Dak Prescott was excellent in a big Cowboys win.