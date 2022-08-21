Oregon’s dominant win over USC named one of most influential games of the 2000s

Do you ever look back into Oregon history and try to pinpoint when the new era really took shape?

Sure, there were the Joey Harrington years, and Dennis Dixon certainly put the Ducks on the map in the late 2000s, but ever after those two quarterbacks found success in Eugene, Oregon was still short of being called a national brand. They had Nike and the uniforms, but it was still a time before the Oregon O became a status symbol; NBA players weren’t wearing Ducks on their shoes yet.

So when did that happen? When did the Ducks catapult themselves into the zeitgeist to the point where they became your favorite team’s favorite team?

According to The Athletic, it might have taken place in 2009 against the USC Trojans in what has been named one of the most influential games of the 2000s.

USC owned the Pac-10 from Pete Carroll’s second season until this game, when first-year head coach Chip Kelly’s Ducks effectively ended the Trojans’ reign by whipping USC 47-20 on Halloween at Autzen Stadium. Each of the next three entries has highlighted a game that pushed a bigger chunk of teams to re-evaluate how they play offense. Kelly had taken advantage of a clock rule change prior to the 2008 season to create an offense that could move at warp speed. This win proved that Kelly’s blur offense could dominate even against a roster stacked with future NFL players. Both teams entered with 6-1 records, and the winner likely would win the conference. It was close for most of the first half, but after the Trojans tied the score at 17 with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter, the Ducks blazed 80 yards in 88 seconds to re-take the lead. USC would only muster one more field goal, and its exhausted defense would allow scores on all five of Oregon’s second-half possessions. A little more than two months later, Carroll was headed to the Seattle Seahawks. Oregon would play for the national title the following season.

Chip Kelly changed the game of college football with his blur offense, and the Ducks never looked back. I’m sure you can look at a number of different points in history that Oregon’s success can be traced back to, but that Halloween night in 2009 is as fitting as any.

