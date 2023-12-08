Advertisement

Oregon DL Tevita Pome’e enters the transfer portal

Don Smalley
·1 min read

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Tevita Pome’e has announced he is leaving Eugene and will enter the transfer portal.

A freshman out of Hofoa, Tonga, Pome’e played in just one game this year, the 35-6 win at Utah. He didn’t accumulate any stats and will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pounder was a consensus three-star recruit and ranked as a consensus top-10 player in Utah, including No. 5 overall by 247Sports, the sixth-overall prospect in the state by ESPN, the seventh-overall recruit in Utah in the 247Sports composite and the eighth-ranked prospect in the state by Rivals.

Pome’eThe No. 24 defensive tackle nationally by ESPN … A top-50 recruit at his position by Rivals (No. 41 defensive tackle) and by 247Sports (No. 50 defensive lineman)

