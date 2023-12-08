Oregon DL Tevita Pome’e enters the transfer portal

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Tevita Pome’e has announced he is leaving Eugene and will enter the transfer portal.

A freshman out of Hofoa, Tonga, Pome’e played in just one game this year, the 35-6 win at Utah. He didn’t accumulate any stats and will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pounder was a consensus three-star recruit and ranked as a consensus top-10 player in Utah, including No. 5 overall by 247Sports, the sixth-overall prospect in the state by ESPN, the seventh-overall recruit in Utah in the 247Sports composite and the eighth-ranked prospect in the state by Rivals.

Pome’eThe No. 24 defensive tackle nationally by ESPN … A top-50 recruit at his position by Rivals (No. 41 defensive tackle) and by 247Sports (No. 50 defensive lineman)

