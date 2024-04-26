Oregon DL Johnny Bowens reportedly to enter transfer portal

The first big transfer has hit the Oregon Ducks program this spring, with former 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens reportedly entering the portal and looking to leave the team, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Bowens was a member of Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, coming to Eugene as a 4-star prospect who was ranked as the No. 206 overall player in the nation, and the No. 23 player in the 2023 class. Standing at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, Bowens was a big-bodied lineman with a high upside.

At Oregon, Bowens was unable to see much of the field in his one season with the Ducks, recording just 20 tackles in one game played as a freshman.

BREAKING: Oregon DL Johnny Bowens has signed the papers necessary to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’4 295 DL from Converse, TX will have 4 years of eligibility remaining Was ranked as a 4-Star Recruit in the ‘23 Classhttps://t.co/bJ2p3lG7vB pic.twitter.com/cyb2QBtLrX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 26, 2024

The Ducks have a lot of depth and talent on the defensive line, so Bowens’ departure won’t likely impact them drastically going forward as they lean on other players to step up on the interior DL.

