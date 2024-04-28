Oregon DL Casey Rogers signs UDFA contract with NY Giants

There are a lot of players in the NFL that weren’t drafted and Oregon defensive lineman Casey Rogers just became one of those players.

Rogers signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants Saturday once the draft was finished.

As a senior at Oregon, Rogers played in all 14 games and made two starts in his final season where he finished with 22 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a career-high 1.5 sacks. He also played 328 total defensive snaps while earning a 72.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

One of the highlights of his career came against Colorado where Rogers ran for 18 yards and a first down on a fake punt from the Ducks’ own 17-yard line in the second quarter in the huge win over the Buffaloes.

In his junior season in 2022, Rogers played in all 13 games while making 12 starts in first season with the Ducks. He recorded a career-high 34 total tackles, 15 solo, with 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Rogers came to Oregon after playing two seasons at Nebraska.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire