Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus selected by Atlanta Falcons with pick No. 109 in the NFL draft

The most versatile player on the Oregon Ducks defensive line has found his spot in the NFL.

On Friday night, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 109 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Dorlus saw a lot of rave reviews come after the NFL combine and Oregon Pro Day, with a lot of NFL teams being intrigued by his ability to play both inside and outside at the next level.

Dorlus had a great career in Eugene, playing for five seasons and racking up 108 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks in his time as a Duck.

