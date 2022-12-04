Oregon DL Brandon Buckner announces intent to enter transfer portal
With the transfer portal officially opening on Monday, December 5, it doesn’t come as a major surprise that there has been some movement on that front, especially for the Oregon Ducks.
While linebacker Jackson LaDuke declared his intent to enter the transfer portal on Sunday morning, defensive lineman Brandon Buckner followed suit and announced that he planned to leave Eugene on Sunday afternoon.
Buckner played two seasons with the Ducks, only seeing the field in three games, all of which came in 2021. Buckner had 5 total tackles and a fumble recover for the Ducks, but did not play at all in 2022 under Dan Lanning and his staff.
Brandon Buckner’s Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2022: 0 Games Played
2021: 3 Games Played | 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Fumble Recovery
Vitals
Hometown
Chandler, Arizona
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
235 pounds
Class
2021
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
86
AZ
DL
Rivals
3
5.6
AZ
DL
ESPN
3
77
AZ
DL
On3 Recruiting
3
85.60
AZ
DL
247 Composite
3
0.8652
AZ
DL
Trusting the plan that God has for me. † pic.twitter.com/z95e5Gx1RM
— B₂ (@brandonbuckner_) December 4, 2022