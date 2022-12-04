Oregon DL Brandon Buckner announces intent to enter transfer portal

With the transfer portal officially opening on Monday, December 5, it doesn’t come as a major surprise that there has been some movement on that front, especially for the Oregon Ducks.

While linebacker Jackson LaDuke declared his intent to enter the transfer portal on Sunday morning, defensive lineman Brandon Buckner followed suit and announced that he planned to leave Eugene on Sunday afternoon.

Buckner played two seasons with the Ducks, only seeing the field in three games, all of which came in 2021. Buckner had 5 total tackles and a fumble recover for the Ducks, but did not play at all in 2022 under Dan Lanning and his staff.

Brandon Buckner’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2022: 0 Games Played

2021: 3 Games Played | 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Fumble Recovery

Vitals

Hometown Chandler, Arizona Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-foot-1 Weight 235 pounds Class 2021

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 AZ DL Rivals 3 5.6 AZ DL ESPN 3 77 AZ DL On3 Recruiting 3 85.60 AZ DL 247 Composite 3 0.8652 AZ DL

Twitter

Trusting the plan that God has for me. † pic.twitter.com/z95e5Gx1RM — B₂ (@brandonbuckner_) December 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire