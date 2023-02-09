Oregon’s Demetrice Martin named Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year

The DB Pedigree has certainly been upped in Eugene under the watch of Coach Demetrice Martin.

After the Oregon Ducks turned in the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the nation, with a handful of highly-rated defensive backs boosting the numbers, a lot of praise has been coming to Eugene. Head coach Dan Lanning receives a lot of it, deservedly so, but we all know that the coaches alongside him need to get the proper credit that they deserve as well.

Martin recently got that praise, being named the Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports. After being listed as the primary recruiter for 4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant, 4-star CB Daylen Austin, 4-star CB Cole Martin, 4-star S Kodi DeCambra, 3-star ATH Solomon Davis, and 3-star CB Collin Gill, it isn’t hard to see why Martin was given the honor. Coach Meat was also the primary recruiter for 4-star CB Jahlil Florence, 4-star CB Khamari Terrell, and 4-star S Trejon Williams in the 2022 class.

Here’s what 247Sports’ analyst Steve Wilftong had to say about Martin:

Oregon brings in the nation’s No. 8 class, tops in the Pac 12, with cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin assisting with some major wins on the trail. None bigger than the one on the last day, National Signing Day, as the Ducks came out on top over USC for perhaps the fastest player in the class in Top247 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. Martin was also the primary on Top247 cornerback Daylen Austin who flipped on LSU during the last day of the Early Signing Period. Martin was the lead recruiter for his son in Top247 cornerback Cole Martin, and also was integral in gaining signatures from four-star safety Kodi Decambra, athlete Solomon Davis and cornerback Collin Gill.

Not only is Martin one of the best recruiters out west, but he is renowned for his development of players as well. We will get to see over the next year or two how quickly this secondary in Eugene can take a step forward and become one of the best in the Pac-12.

