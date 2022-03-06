Oregon’s defensive star named candidate to ‘shock the CFB world’ in 2022

After watching freshman linebacker Justin Flowe turn in 14 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 forced fumble in the Oregon Ducks’ season-opening game against Fresno State last season, we had seen all that we needed to see in order to know that he is a superstar in the making in Eugene.

We just wish that we had gotten to see more of it.

Unfortunately, in the days after the game it came out that Flowe suffered a foot injury that would hold him out for the rest of the season, and for the second time in as many years with the Ducks, he would be sidelined for a long portion of time.

Going into the 2022 season, though, spirits are once again high for Duck fans, as fingers get crossed in the hopes that Flowe can stay healthy. With a chance to play alongside established world-beater Noah Sewell, and now learning under defensive mastermind Dan Lanning, there’s a chance that Oregon becomes home to one of the best linebacking duos in the nation. It’s this reasoning that led Bleacher Report to name Flowe as a candidate to “shock the college football world” this coming season.

Now healthy, the 2020 5-star recruit can give the Ducks a duo of inside linebackers who could be the envy of everybody in the nation. Flowe will team with Noah Sewell, and both could not only be All-Pac 12 players but also All-Americans. With new head coach Dan Lanning in Eugene, his defense has to be excited too. The former Georgia defensive coordinator is a known developer of talent. And Lanning has plenty to work with after former Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal left terrific recruiting classes. Flowe has the speed, athletic ability and sideline-to-sideline movement teams look for in an every-down ‘backer. Sewell already has proved himself on the big stage, and Flowe is next. The biggest question is whether he can stay healthy. The 6’2″, 235-pound second-level defender has experienced season-ending injuries early in each of his past two campaigns. Entering his third year in a collegiate strength-and-conditioning program, Flowe should be ready to go.

Assuming that Flowe doesn’t suffer another freak injury this season, we can pencil in the Ducks for having one of the most talented front-sevens in the Pac-12. When you put but Lanning and new defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi in charge of that group, the sky becomes the limit for how good they can be.

While we have questions about what Oregon’s offense will look like, and who the starting quarterback may be, those same questions shouldn’t be present when it comes to the defense. If all goes well, the Ducks should be absolutely dominant on that side of the ball this season.

