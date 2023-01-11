Oregon defensive lineman Casey Rogers back for more in 2023

It’s refreshing to hear when a player stays at a program instead of figuratively pushing people aside in order to make their way into the transfer portal.

One player who is not entering the portal is Oregon defensive lineman Casey Rogers as he announced via Twitter that he will be in Eugene for another season.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder senior-to-be from Syracuse, NY had a nice first season with the Ducks after coming to Oregon from Nebraska. Rogers finished the 2022 year with 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Oregon will be more than happy to have Rogers back for the 2023 season as the Ducks continue to build their defensive line depth. They also received news that fellow D-lineman Brandon Dorlus will also return to anchor what should be one of the best lines in the Pac-12.

