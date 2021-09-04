Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux leaves Fresno State game with leg injury

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was hurt early in Saturday's game against Fresno State and will not return to the game.

Thibodeaux was injured with an apparent leg injury during the first quarter and was seen going into the injury tent for treatment. After having his ankle taped, he briefly returned to the game.

He left the game for good just before halftime and came out to the sidelines in street clothes and a walking boot on his foot.

Thibodeaux, who is a preseason All-American selection and a projected top-five pick in next year's NFL draft, had two tackles, including a sack and a forced fumble, before he left the game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux hurts leg against Fresno State