Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for NFL draft

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux will forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thibodeaux will not play in the Ducks’ bowl game to prepare for the draft, Schefter adds.

The news came only hours after head coach Mario Cristobal left Oregon for the University of Miami.

Thibodeaux is projected as a top-five choice and could go No. 1 overall.

He played 30 games in three seasons in Eugene and made 126 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and three forced fumbles. Thibodeaux is a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Chuck Bednarik Award finalist and was a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist.

