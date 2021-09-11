Oregon defeats Ohio State, 35-28: How it happened in the end

The day for Oregon started out grim even before kickoff as it was apparent that defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe would not participate in the Ducks’ biggest game of the year.

Then the game started …

In front of 100,482 Ohio State Buckeye fans who have waited almost 650 days to watch their beloved team, Oregon shock the world with a 35-28 stunner in the Horseshoe.

Even without two of their star players, the Duck defense stepped up in a way only they thought they could and the offense turned in a performance that seemed to come out of left field after that lackluster game against Fresno State.

This will go down as Mario Cristobal’s biggest win of his career, even bigger than the Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin in the 2019 season. To go into Columbus and defeat the No. 3 team in the nation will go down as the biggest road victory in the program’s history.

Final Score: Oregon 35, Ohio State 28

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Story continues

Very few people thought Oregon would get the job done and when it was announced the Ducks would be without Thibodeaux and Flowe, the betting line went from -14 to -15.5. Thank goodness the players don't pay attention to such things. The Oregon defense held Ohio State to just seven first-half points and made the plays when they had to. The Buckeyes were just 2-of-5 on fourth downs that turned possible scores into empty possessions. On the offensive side of the ball, it was practically night and day to what the Ducks showed last week. Quarterback Anthony Brown was efficient and accurate and didn't make any mistakes. Oregon didn't turn the ball over one time and scored on three separate drives right after the Buckeyes scored in order to preserve their two-touchdown lead right up until midway through the fourth quarter and held Buckeyes quarterback out of the end zone. Running back CJ Verdell racked up 161 yards on 20 carries and three big touchdowns. Brown was 17-of-35 through the air for 236 yards and two touchdowns. e also rushed for 65 yards.

Keys to the win

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

CJ Verdell getting going early and scoring two first half touchdowns before exploding for a 77-yard touchdown run early in the third to signify that the Ducks would be in the game for the entire 60 minutes.

The Ducks stayed disciplined for the entire game, committing just four penalties for 35 yards. It was a vast improvement over Week 1 where Oregon was flagged eight times for 87 yards. They didn't give the Buckeyes free yards to set up scores. Ohio State had to earn everything.

Ohio State's inability or unwillingness to adjust to Oregon's sweep to the left that scored twice and converted a big first down in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Brown playing within himself and taking what the Buckeyes gave him. There were just a couple of times where Brown forced the ball into traffic, but he wasn't made to pay for it. He made the right the play at the right time for the majority of the game and looked a lot more comfortable in the pocket than he did in Week 1.

Oregon's defense holding Ohio State to just 2-of-5 on fourth down tries. Whether it was coach Ryan Day's stubbornness or thinking they had the correct play call, the Buckeyes getting greedy possibly cost them six points. Although they did score their last touchdown on a fourth down, deciding not to kick a field goal stifled their momentum on numerous occasions.

It was over when ...

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It was over when safety Verone McKinley intercepted CJ Stroud with 2:50 remaining in the game to give the Oregon offense the ball on their own 35-yard line. It was Ohio State's last real chance to drive the field and the Duck defenders finally forced Stroud to make a mistake as he overthrew receiver Chris Olave and McKinley was waiting. Another dagger was on the ensuing drive when Brown managed to complete a third down to tight end DJ Johnson to prolong Oregon's possession. By the time Ohio State got the ball back, they had no time outs and just 20 seconds to go.

What's next?

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Finally, a cupcake that the entire team deserves after two tough weeks of football. Oregon comes back to the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium to take on FCS Stony Brook. The Seawolves are 1-1 after a 24-3 win over Colgate. The only thing Oregon has to worry about is not getting complacent and falling victim to a lower division team as Washington did.

1

1