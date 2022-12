Good Housekeeping

These are the best skincare fridges, including the best skincare fridge on Amazon and the best skincare fridge with a mirror, plus skincare fridge benefits. Skincare fridges are convenient for storing the heavy hitters of your skincare regimen and make a lovely addition to any vanity display, but beyond the aesthetics, chilling your skincare products can actually benefit your skin. “Cold skincare products have the most benefit when you’re looking to constrict blood vessels for a firmer, tighter appearance such as reducing dark under-eye bags or puffiness,” says Gretchen Frieling, M.D., a certified dermatopathologist at GFaceMD.