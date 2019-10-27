Oregon cracks top 10 in latest poll

The Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) moved up from No. 11 to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, following its gutsy last minute triumph over Washington State.

UO's seventh straight win improves the Ducks to 5-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013 and preserves their spot at the top of the North Division with zero conference losses.

Oregon's 37-35 drama filled win snapped the Ducks' four-game losing streak to the Cougars in front of a sellout 59,361 crowd at Autzen Stadium, the tenth highest attended game in history.

It was an interesting week in the top 25. Among the ranked teams to lose were then-No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 9 Auburn.

The biggest beneficiary of Oklahoma's loss could be the Pac-12′s top teams. Oregon or Utah have a chance to finish as one-loss conference champions.

Oregon remains the top-ranked Pac-12 team, followed by No. 9 Utah. Next, the Ducks travel to USC to play the Trojans in what could be a Pac-12 championship preview, at 5 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 2.

In the Pac-12:

Utah shutout California, 35-0.

Chip Kelly's UCLA (3-5) has won two straight after jumping to a huge lead on No. 24 Arizona State

USC beat Colorado, 35-31.

Stanford beat Arizona, 41-31.

