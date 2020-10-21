Oregon corners coach Rod Chance ‘not at all’ surprised with Ugo Amadi’s success with Seahawks

Rod Chance ‘not at all’ surprised with Ugo Amadi’s success with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

One of the most consistent and versatile players to come out of the Oregon Football program was Ugo Amadi.

The four-year defensive back saw time all over the Ducks secondary from 2015-2018. Corner, nickel, safety, you name it and Amadi was there.

As a senior in 2018, Amadi was awarded the Lombardi Trophy which is presented to the best Division I FBS player regardless of position. Amadi beat out former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins amongst others.

Amadi was then drafted in the fourth round (No. 132 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

His debut NFL season was certainly memorable: He recorded 17 tackles (13 solo) and saw time in all 16 games. Amadi made his way up the depth chart and found his calling at nickel. He also had some pretty good moments on special teams. Now, Amadi has seen an increased role at nickel due to fellow 2019 draft pick Marquise Blair out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

One former coach that isn’t surprised by Amadi’s early NFL success is current Oregon cornerbacks coach Rod Chance who was a defensive specialist on Mario Cristobal's staff in 2018.

The two had met prior to Oregon. Amadi attended Overton High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Chance was a defensive specialist coach at Vanderbilt University just five miles away.

Chance knew from the minute he saw Amadi on the field that he wanted to coach him.

“I’ve known Ugo since Ugo was in high school. Ugo went to high school in Nashville when I was at Vanderbilt at the time and I wanted to coach him then. He obviously came to Oregon and I had the opportunity to be in the room with him and coach Hayward… Ugo is an amazing individual. I knew that he would find a role for himself in the National Football League, whether that be playing special teams, nickel, playing corner, or playing safety just because of his versatility…

“But like I’m, training our players now - like I’m training Deommodore [Lenoir] and Mykael [Wright] right now - if you can handle yourself in the meeting room, if you can handle yourself on the board and be able to take the information that the coaches are giving you in the classroom and bring it down to the grass, the skies the limit for you.

If you don’t know the story behind how Amadi accidentally committed to Oregon, you’re going to want to read this.

Amadi signed a four-year contract with the Seahawks in 2019 and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. So get used to seeing a lot more Amadi in the Seahawks secondary.

Seattle (5-0) will face divisional rival Arizona (4-2) this Sunday at 1:05 PM (PT) in Glendale, Arizona.