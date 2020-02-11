Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams writes heartfelt letter to Ducks Nation

Earlier today, it was reported by Bruce Feldman that Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams was expected to be hired with the USC Trojans.

30 minutes ago, Williams himself posted a heartfelt on his personal Twitter account to his fellow Oregon coaches, players and fans as to why the change was at a necessary time for him and his famliy:

...My biggest thank you is to the players - thank you for this journey for allowing me to coach you and mentor you at the same time for teaching me things as well. Winning a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl is something I'll never forget. But due to my father's aging/failing health I'm lucky Coach Helton, Coach Orlando and Mr. Bohn are giving me an opportunity to come home and make a decision where I can put my immediate family first and become head of MY household. With that all being said, it's time to take back THE WEST. FIGHT ON. -- Williams on Twitter.

Oregon players took note and wished him the best:

Thank you for everything coach‼️ I got the same number so I'm expecting a text when you get settled in to big dog‼️✊🏽🤞🏽🖤 https://t.co/BYrDQXEpER — Troy Dye (@Tdye15dbTroy) February 11, 2020

Appreciate you Coach, One of the realiest men ive ever been around🤝 Congrats Boss https://t.co/TJ4YZJHkDy — Jordon Scott (@Fat_Mac34) February 11, 2020

