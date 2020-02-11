Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams writes heartfelt letter to Ducks Nation

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest

Earlier today, it was reported by Bruce Feldman that Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams was expected to be hired with the USC Trojans.

[RELATED]: Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams may be headed to the USC Trojans

30 minutes ago, Williams himself posted a heartfelt on his personal Twitter account to his fellow Oregon coaches, players and fans as to why the change was at a necessary time for him and his famliy:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

...My biggest thank you is to the players - thank you for this journey for allowing me to coach you and mentor you at the same time for teaching me things as well. Winning a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl is something I'll never forget. But due to my father's aging/failing health I'm lucky Coach Helton, Coach Orlando and Mr. Bohn are giving me an opportunity to come home and make a decision where I can put my immediate family first and become head of MY household. With that all being said, it's time to take back THE WEST. FIGHT ON. -- Williams on Twitter.

Oregon players took note and wished him the best:

More analysis to come!

Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams writes heartfelt letter to Ducks Nation originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next