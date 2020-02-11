Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams may be headed to the USC Trojans

The Oregon Ducks football team may be losing a huge part of their future success.

According to Bruce Feldman, Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams may be on his way out of Eugene and into Trojan territory:

SOURCES: #Oregon CB coach Donte Williams is expected to become the new corners coach & Pass Game Coordinator at #USC, sources tell me and @AntonioCMorales. Williams was 247Sports' No. 7 ranked recruiter in the country this year. Big move by the Trojans staff and their new brass. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 10, 2020

This would be a huge loss on multiple levels:

CORNERS COACH

Last season, Oregon finished second in the Pac-12 conference in passing yards allowed (222.8 per game). The defense as a whole gave up just 15.7 points per game.

Sophomores Jevon Holland and Verone McKinnley finished last season each with four interceptions.

ELITE RECRUITER

Williams finished as the Pac-12's leading recruiter and will be hired within the Pac-12 conference.

Updated Pac-12 FB @247Sports 2020 Recruiter Commit Ratings (2/7)



1. Donté Williams, UO

2. Antonio Pierce, ASU

3. Ken Wilson, UO

4. Scott Huff, UW

5. Johnny Nansen, USC

6. Paul Rhoads, UCLA

7. Kevin Carberry, Stan

8. Junior Adams, UW

9. Duane Akina, Stan

10. Darrin Chiaverini, CU





















— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) February 7, 2020

Williams recruited and the Ducks signed five-star Dontae Manning (Kansas City, Missouri) and four-star Luke Hill (Baltimore, Maryland) to join an already elite Ducks secondary that includes starting returners Thomas Graham Jr., Deommodore Lenoir and Mykael Wright in addition to Daewood Davis, Verone McKinnley III, Trikweze Bridges and DJ James.

Safe to say that Ducks fans would be very sad to see their corners coach leave, and Williams' recruits are taking notice:

Donte Williams nearly landed 5-star Chris Steele to Oregon last year before he ended up at #USC. The two maintained a close relationship. Williams should make a major impact in recruiting for the Trojans. https://t.co/a6uIWawpSi — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) February 11, 2020

Losing Donte Williams is going to hurt. — David S (@PDXDave2) February 11, 2020

Donte' Williams joined the Ducks in January 2018 as the cornerbacks coach on Mario Cristobal's staff.





Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams may be headed to the USC Trojans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest