Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams may be headed to the USC Trojans

The Oregon Ducks football team may be losing a huge part of their future success.

According to Bruce Feldman, Oregon corners coach Donte' Williams may be on his way out of Eugene and into Trojan territory:

This would be a huge loss on multiple levels:

CORNERS COACH

Last season, Oregon finished second in the Pac-12 conference in passing yards allowed (222.8 per game). The defense as a whole gave up just 15.7 points per game.

Sophomores Jevon Holland and Verone McKinnley finished last season each with four interceptions.

ELITE RECRUITER

Williams finished as the Pac-12's leading recruiter and will be hired within the Pac-12 conference.

Williams recruited and the Ducks signed five-star Dontae Manning (Kansas City, Missouri) and four-star Luke Hill (Baltimore, Maryland) to join an already elite Ducks secondary that includes starting returners Thomas Graham Jr., Deommodore Lenoir and Mykael Wright in addition to Daewood Davis, Verone McKinnley III, Trikweze Bridges and DJ James.

Safe to say that Ducks fans would be very sad to see their corners coach leave, and Williams' recruits are taking notice:

Donte' Williams joined the Ducks in January 2018 as the cornerbacks coach on Mario Cristobal's staff.
 

