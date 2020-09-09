Oregon corner Deommodore Lenoir declares for 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

A big piece in the Oregon football secondary will be missing from the field next season.

Days after Penei Sewell decided to opt out the upcoming season, whatever that may look like, the next Oregon Duck has played his last game in green and yellow.

On Wednesday, senior corner Deommodore Lenoir officially declared for the NFL Draft.

“To my teammates, my brothers, the relationships we’ve built over the years and the stories we have written are priceless. Thank you for the incredible journey.”

“Thank you, Oregon! #SCODUCKS”

Thank you God, My Time Is Now — BumpMilly (@Dede_lenoir) September 9, 2020

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound corner had quite the impact in the Ducks secondary for three seasons.

FRESHMAN (2017)

Lenoir played in all 13 games (299 total snaps) and finished with 25 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception.

SOPHOMORE (2018)

The departure of starting corner Arrion Springs sent Lenoir into the starting role his sophomore season. Lenoir started all 13 games across from his partner-in-crime Thomas Graham Jr. Lenoir recorded 52 tackles, three interceptions and finished second on the team with nine pass breakups. The team finished the 2017-2018 season with a 7-6 Redbox Bowl victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

JUNIOR (2019)

The Ducks secondary was one of the most dominant in all of college football this season, part in due to the lockdown corners of Lenoir and Graham Jr. This duo only got better. Lenoir was one of four defensive players to start all 14 games and was one of 13 players in the Pac-12 with an interception, fumble recovery and forced fumble. He recorded 47 tackles and limited opponents to a 54.1 completion percentage (40 completions) while being targeted a team-high 74 times according to Pro Football Focus.

Lenoir, along with Graham Jr., defensive tackle Austin Faoliu and nose tackle Jordan Scott all announced they were to return for their senior seasons following a 2020 Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Ducks were poised to have one of the best defenses in Oregon history returning for the 2020-2021 season. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit and sent the sports world into chaos.

With so much uncertainty in the college football world regarding timelines and testing and the season, it makes sense why players are focusing on their futures and controlling what they can control now.

One thing is for certain, Lenoir will be missed in Oregon’s secondary.

Stay tuned for what this means for the future…