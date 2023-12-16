Oregon commit visiting Nebraska this weekend

A four-star commit to the University of Oregon is visiting Nebraska this weekend. Class of 2024 linebacker Dylan Williams, out of Long Beach, California, is confirmed to make a visit.

Williams committed to the Ducks back in July. At the time of his commitment, Willaims told On3 that player development was a significant factor in his decision.

“Player development is one major thing that set Oregon apart for me. If you play defense and you go to school on the West Coast, you want to go to Oregon. Coach Dan Lanning and Coach Tosh Lupoi develop players.”

He chose the Ducks over Michigan State. The prospect had been committed to USC at one point but walked away from the program before selecting Oregon.

2024 4 ⭐️ LB Dylan Williams (6-2, 210 lbs, NIL Value: $97K) out of Long Beach, CA has scheduled a visit with the #Huskers on Friday, December 15, 2023 (Via @On3sports) Powered by @BigCornEnergy🌽⚡ pic.twitter.com/WC7cJcIsvH — HuskerAI (@HuskerAI) December 15, 2023

