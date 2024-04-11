Oregon commit Isaac Carr is one to watch this spring

Oregon commit Isaac Carr put his college recruitment in the rearview early, as the Portland-born guard committed to the Ducks back in October, just as his junior season at Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic High was about to begin. With that decision in the past, Carr is focused on polishing his game and developing his skill set.

Carr, who will play the summer with Jalen Green Elite in the adidas 3SSB circuit, recently spoke with Rivals about his early commitment as well as what Duck fans should expect out of him when he gets to campus.

*****

ON WHAT HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH THE OREGON STAFF HAVE BEEN LIKE SINCE HE COMMITTED:

“Things are going well. Most of our conversations now are just about how my life is going. They check in to make sure I’m working out a whole bunch still and things like that. They help me out and tell me things to start prepping for a little bit.”

ON IF HE GREW UP A FAN OF OREGON AS A PORTLAND NATIVE:

“I’ve been in Portland my whole life, and we have a little bit of both in my family. We have some Oregon fans and some Oregon State fans. For the main part of my childhood, I was actually an Oregon State fan, but that obviously changed as soon as I committed to Oregon.”

ON WHY HE COMMITTED TO OREGON SO EARLY IN THE CYCLE:

"It was the coaching staff and the great relationship I have with them. I also feel like that’s the best place for me to go develop and give myself a chance to play pro one day."

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES OREGON HEAD COACH DANA ALTMAN:

“I’d say super cool and straight forward.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I would say I make plays and do a little bit of everything. When I play like myself, I’ll give you anywhere from 15-25 points with five to six rebounds and assists. I like to try to help in every way. I play hard.”

ON HIS GREATEST STRENGTH AS A PLAYER:

“Honestly, probably just being able to make good reads and make the right play. I can shoot, too.”

ON WHAT HE HOPES TO IMPROVE THIS SEASON:

“I’m trying to get stronger, more explosive and even more agile. I want to zone in on being more consistent in every way.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS OREGON FANS TO KNOW ABOUT HIM:

“I’m just going to do whatever I can to help the team win. That’s all I would say.”

RIVALS' REACTION

Carr was a bit under-the-radar when he committed to Oregon last fall but will have plenty of eyes on him this summer. The 6-foot-4 guard has good wiggle and is capable of playing both on the ball and off. He’s also a well above average shooter from deep. If he puts it all together on the circuit this spring, he could burst into the national rankings. At the very least, the future Duck is worth monitoring as the grassroots season heats up.