Oregon commit, four-star OT Fox Crader receives offer from Texas

Four-star offensive tackle Fox Crader visited Texas on Friday, April 7.

The Oregon commit announced that he received an offer from the Longhorns while on his unofficial visit. Crader verbally committed to the Ducks on Nov. 21 but is keeping his options open with a busy schedule of visits throughout the month of April.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M already hosted Crader for an unofficial visit this month. Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Stanford will receive a visit from him in April as well.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman is rated the No. 13 offensive tackle in the nation for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 5 prospect in Washington, according to 247Sports.

