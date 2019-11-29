Oregon comes up short in Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal vs. Gonzaga

No. 11 Oregon once again played from behind in the Battle 4 Atlantis, but this time they came up short. After digging a 17-point first half hole to force overtime, Oregon fell to No. 8 Gonzaga 73-72 Thursday.

The Ducks will now face No. 6 North Carolina in the consolation final Friday.

The Ducks started out flat, making just three of their first 10 field goal attempts as Gonzaga ran out to a 24-7 lead. Basketball is a game of runs, though, as the Ducks capitalized on a 21-7 run of their own to cut the lead to three.

Gonzaga led 43-37 at the break.

For the rest of the game, it was more like a boxing match: punch, counter punch.

The Bulldogs held a five-point lead with 1:15 to play when Payton Pritchard responded with a three-pointer, then Chris Duarte hit both of his free throws with seven seconds remaining to tie the game at 66 and force overtime.

In OT, the Ducks jumped out to a four-point lead, but it came down to the final possession as Pritchard's jumper went in-and-out to give the Bulldogs the victory.

"I do like the way the guys battled back after a terrible start," Coach Dana Altman said. We just dug ourselves a hole there. They were able to battle back in both games."

Friday's game will be a rematch of the 2017 Final Four game between UNC and Oregon.

