Oregon at Colorado men’s basketball: How to watch, listen and stream

Either Colorado’s undefeated record at home or Oregon’s perfect start to Pac-12 play will cease when the final buzzer sounds on Thursday night.

Following a difficult road trip earlier this month, the Buffs (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) aren’t exactly riding high at the moment, but their second-half performance in Saturday’s win over USC was encouraging. Still, CU has underperformed thus far in conference play, largely due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Oregon (13-3, 5-0) has probably been the biggest surprise team through the first few weeks of Pac-12 play. The Ducks have beaten both Los Angeles schools, both Washington schools and Cal. Even more impressive, head coach Dana Altman’s squad is 3-0 in true road games this season.

For Colorado, forwards Tristan da Silva, Cody Williams and guard Julian Hammond III are all back healthy. Oregon also received a huge boost on Saturday when star center N’Faly Dante played in his first game since early November.

Below is information on how you can watch, listen and stream Thursday’s Pac-12 men’s basketball matchup between Oregon and Colorado.

Game time: Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8:30 p.m. MT

Location: CU Events Center (Boulder, Colorado)

TV: FS1 (Jenny Cavnar and Casey Jacobsen)

Listen: 850 KOA AM & 94.1 FM

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire