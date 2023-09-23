Oregon, coach Dan Lanning put a massive hit on Colorado's hype machine

Before the 2023 college football season, Oregon coach Dan Lanning signed an extension to remain the Ducks' coach through 2028. On Saturday, he laid it on thick against the beloved Colorado Buffaloes, 42-6.

In one of the first press conferences of the year, he took a small shot at Colorado and other Pac-12 programs' decisions to leave the conference after 2023.

“Not a big reaction,” Lanning said in the press conference. “I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

"Man, I don’t care nothing about no different teams moving,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders responded later in the offseason. “We’re trying to win, man. I don’t care what we play. I don’t care what conference, who we’re playing against."

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's best moments:

The shots back and forth continued ahead of the Oregon-Colorado game Saturday. Lanning said in a radio interview Friday that "at the end of the day, YouTube videos aren’t going to win football games.”

One of the most hyped games in Week 4 is @oregonfootball hosting @CUBuffsFootball at Autzen!@CoachDanLanning tells @realOCsports & @geoffschwartz how his Ducks are preparing for the HUGE game against the Buffs!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/UuRIuwWwiK — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) September 22, 2023

He later clarified he did not mean anything against Colorado and Sanders with that quote. But his comments at multiple points on Saturday say otherwise.

Dan Lanning pregame: 'They're fighting for clicks'

ESPN's broadcast included clips of Lanning's pregame speech to the Ducks players.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning didn't hold back in his pregame speech against Colorado 👀



"They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins." pic.twitter.com/imo4OHA4fA — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

"Today, we talk with our pads," he told the players. "...The Cinderella story's over, man. They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins."

This came after a video spread of Buffaloes players walking over the Oregon logo at Autzen Stadium. One player appeared to stomp on the logo.

Lanning before halftime: 'We're not done yet'

By the end of the first half, Oregon had a 35-0 lead on Colorado. The Buffaloes had managed just 21 yards of offense and four first downs. The Ducks, meanwhile, had 378 total yards in a dominant display.

On his way into the locker room, Lanning spoke with ESPN's Katie George on the first half.

"Not done yet. We're not satisfied. I hope all those people that have been watching every week are watching this week."- Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Ducks took a 35-0 lead into halftime vs Colorado pic.twitter.com/myqi8KrCYY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 23, 2023

"I hope all those people that have been watching every week are watching this week," he said.

He also touted Ducks quarterback and Heisman candidate Bo Nix for his effort in the first half. "Bo's an elite quarterback and hopefully the nation sees that today," Lanning said.

Oregon piles on in the second half

The Ducks were still leading 35-0 facing fourth down at the Buffaloes' 1-yard line. Instead of opting for the field goal, coach Lanning and the Ducks went for it and running back Jordan James punched in another touchdown to make it 42-0.

JORDAN JAMES TOUCHDOWN ON FOURTH DOWN



The Oregon Ducks Are RUNNING UO THE SCORE On Coach Prime's Colorado 42-0pic.twitter.com/PFIBwiY80k — SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 23, 2023

By the end of the game, the Ducks earned their first conference win of the season with a 42-6 rout of the visiting Buffaloes.

Oregon Duck gets in on the action:

The Oregon Duck emerges in Deion Sanders attire for the start of the game against Colorado in Eugene Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

It wasn't just the players, fans, and coaches getting involved with the pre-game drama. The Oregon Duck, the team's mascot known for performing pushups after every score, made a statement, too.

The mascot came out of the tunnel with a cowboy hat and glasses, poking fun at Sanders. He proceeded to hit a large foam clock with the word "prime" on the side, a reference to Sanders' moniker of "Prime Time."

The Oregon Duck came out with a hat and glasses to mock Prime but ran back in the tunnel after his top fell off 🤣



Every mascot's biggest fearpic.twitter.com/ItBIutQazW — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 23, 2023

Unfortunately, the mascot swung a bit too hard. The head of his costume came off and he had to go running back up the tunnel in an attempt to stay anonymous.

