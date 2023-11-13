Oregon coach Dan Lanning is part of Texas A&M rumors after Jimbo Fisher is sacked

Jimbo Fisher just got fired as the head coach of Texas A&M on Sunday. You know that a lot of specific names in the college football coaching world are going to be mentioned as possible replacements for Fisher until the Aggies arrive at a final decision.

One of those names is Oregon coach Dan Lanning, a point quickly noted on Sunday by our friends at Ducks Wire.

Lanning has Oregon in the College Football Playoff hunt. The Ducks are two wins away from securing a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game with an 11-1 record. Lanning is undeniably doing a very good job in Eugene. Strictly on the merits, he warrants consideration by A&M and other top programs with a head coaching opening.

Whether he might want the job, and whether Oregon might act to sweeten his compensation package, are separate matters. For now, it’s undeniable that Lanning will be part of this discussion.

Reaction to Lanning’s presence in the Texas A&M discussion was very interesting to watch on Sunday. Let’s give you a taste of that reaction:

It's worth noting that Lanning's buyout would be an additional $20 million bill for Texas A&M to foot. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 12, 2023

Story: Oregon HC Dan Lanning named among leading candidate for Texas A&M job https://t.co/fsQWJJhe3w — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 12, 2023

Watch the Dan Lanning and Kalen Deboer press conferences on Monday. You will see if either is interested in the Teas A&M job. They must shut down the noise quickly otherwise it will affect their team with kids on social media. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) November 12, 2023

I think Oregon would make Dan Lanning coach for eternity or something like that before it lets A&M hire him away — Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) November 12, 2023

Who would you hire if you were Texas A&M? My vote would be for Dan Lanning. He's young, just came from the SEC, learned under Kirby Smart & Nick Saban and is building a powerhouse at Oregon. Yes, Oregon is a great job and is moving to the Big 10. But if you can come up with… — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 12, 2023

I feel like Dan Lanning’s name will be brought up a ton for the Texas A&M job, and it will lead to him getting a massive extension at Oregon — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) November 12, 2023

Dan Lanning is probably being looked at by Texas A&M & will bolt like most Oregon coaches. — Walter (@ChillNRelaxed) November 12, 2023

Dan Lanning would be just as dumb as Jimbo was leaving FSU for Texas A&M, if he left Oregon for A&M. https://t.co/TrEv43jmdu — Tony (@LightningFan083) November 12, 2023

Dan Lanning at A&M would be a nightmare. Oregon up that man’s pay — $ (@1GoldMoufDawg) November 12, 2023

Dan Lanning ain’t leaving Oregon to go to A&M. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KNH3DeiODr — Cody O (@CodyJoakes) November 12, 2023

We all know how this is gonna end…Dan Lanning is the next Texas A&M head coach — Nick Baxter (@nickbaxter96) November 12, 2023

I don't see any reason for Dan Lanning to leave Oregon for A&M dawg — Lisan al Gaib (@rascalfkennedy1) November 12, 2023

For everyone taking about Dan Lanning leaving for the A&M job… there is a reason they are potentially looking at him and not your head coaches. Just sayin — WompSaidSo (@WompSaidSo) November 12, 2023

Dan Lanning might be the only guy in the country that could keep those 5⭐️’s at A&M and he could do some serious damage with them but I would hate for him to take that job. Such a step down from Oregon. — James Francis (@JscottFrancis4) November 12, 2023

Oregon is a better job than A&M at the moment, why would Dan Lanning leave? So he can go 9-3 and get fired in 3 years? Dumb. — Ian Combs (@ian_uk2k) November 12, 2023

Texas A&M should go after Dan Lanning with everything they possibly have I’m not sure Lanning would actually leave Oregon, but worth a shot and he’s the best they could get — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) November 12, 2023

Dan Lanning listed. Understandable since Texas A&M had deeeeeep pockets. https://t.co/H7qGNP70q5 — Justin Hopkins (@JHopkinsSD) November 12, 2023

Nothing I want more than for Dan Lanning to be the next head coach at Texas A&M — Aggie Sports 365 (@365Aggie) November 13, 2023

Well congratulations to Dan Lanning being named the next coach at Texas A&M https://t.co/zzJUF1LYyj — Kenny P™️ (@_Kendall_15) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire