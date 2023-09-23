Oregon coach Dan Lanning: ‘They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins.’

Oregon coach Dan Lanning tried to fire up his team for its game with Colorado with a pre-game speech.

The Ducks’ coach hit it big time with: “They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning didn’t hold back in his pregame speech against Colorado 👀 “They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins.” pic.twitter.com/imo4OHA4fA — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

His players got the messages as Oregon was crushing Deion Sanders and Colorado in the first half, 28-0.

