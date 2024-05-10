Oregon coach Dan Lanning blasts "misinformation" about Broncos rookie Troy Franklin

In the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Broncos selected Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin. His college coach is not happy that he fell that far.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette that "misinformation" spread about Franklin may have hurt his draft stock.

“I heard so many things about the guy doesn’t love football,’’ Lanning said of Franklin. “I mean, the guy practices his tail off like football was what he was made for. That’s what he does. He’s an extremely intelligent player who is very smart and works hard to be really good.”

The Broncos traded up to the 102nd overall pick to get Franklin early in the fourth round, and Lanning thinks they made a smart move.

“The Broncos got a steal there,’’ Lanning said. “That’s a great pick for them. . . . He’s going to run his routes hard every single rep regardless of whether the ball is thrown to him or away from him. He’s going to block. He’s got all the traits you want on the football field. He’s a great teammate.”

Lanning did not say who was spreading the "misinformation" about Franklin, but there are often efforts to undermine certain players' draft stock in the weeks leading up to the draft. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard also blasted those efforts after the draft, calling it "bullshit" that wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was labeled as having a bad attitude and a poor work ethic. The scrutiny surrounding draft prospects sometimes results in false information being spread, an unfortunate reality of the NFL draft.