Oregon coach Dan Lanning addresses running backs coach Carlos Locklyn's move to Ohio State
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning addresses the departure of running backs coach Carlos Locklyn to the same position at Ohio State following practice Tuesday.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning addresses the departure of running backs coach Carlos Locklyn to the same position at Ohio State following practice Tuesday.
Dan Devine is joined by Frank Madden from Locked On Bucks to discuss a Milwaukee Bucks season that has included two new head coaches and a new superstar (Damian Lillard) to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is expected to play Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has been sideline for two months with a meniscus injury.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday and will end April 22, three days before the 2024 NFL Draft.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
Ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game, Yahoo Sports breaks down eight players who have already made lasting impressions on NBA scouts.
Did the confluence of NIL, the FBI and the transfer portal combine to finally break the decades-long stronghold Nike and Adidas had on college basketball?
Former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino, who helped lead the team to three World Series championship, died at 78.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Eleven years after his last official match at WrestleMania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finds himself in uncharted — yet somehow also familiar — territory.
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore is entering the transfer portal. The decision follows head coach Kenny Brooks leaving for Kentucky.
Kamilla Cardoso is widely expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA Draft later this month.
Enfield spent a decade at USC after two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast.
Iowa and UConn claimed the last two spots in the Women's Final Four.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from NBC Sports Chicago to discuss Joel Embiid’s return to the 76ers, the playoff outlooks for the Mavericks & Clippers, and a deep-dive on the Chicago Bulls.
The NCAA announced on Monday that the 3-point line on one side of the court in Portland was nine inches longer than regulation.
Which team can topple UConn in this year's men's Final Four? The better question is which team can keep up.