Oregon’s co-DC Ken Wilson to be come head coach for Nevada Wolfpack

One of the more coveted coaches on the Oregon Ducks staff is reportedly moving on after the departure of Mario Cristobal, with co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ken Wilson expected to take the head coaching job at the University of Nevada, according to Bruce Feldman.

Wilson spent 19 years on the Nevada staff, which included five seasons as associate head coach and four as defensive coordinator, before his six seasons (2013-18) at Washington State, according to the Oregon Ducks website.

The coaching turnover continues for Oregon, with a majority of the position coaches now either leaving the Ducks, or being in consideration to leave after the coming bowl game against Oklahoma on December 29th.

With the search for a new head coach ongoing, it is clear that whoever is hired will have to fill out a majority of his staff after getting the job.

