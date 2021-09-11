Oregon’s CJ Verdell goes 77 yards for third TD against Ohio State
Oregon traveled to Ohio State on Saturday and the Ducks have not stopped running through the Buckeyes. At least CJ Verdell hasn’t through two-plus quarters.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pounder junior scored two touchdowns in the first half to give the Pac-12 school a 14-7 lead at the break.
He picked up his feet where he left off early in the third quarter. Check it out as No. 7 goes 77 yards to paydirt for the Ducks.
Verdell is one of five players in Oregon history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons (2018-19). He entered 2021 with 2,523 career rushing yards and is well on his way to 3K.
