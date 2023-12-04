Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson named as Rimington Award finalist

When the Oregon Ducks football season started, one of the question marks on the team was the offense line. The talent was there, but not the experience.

That question was answered fairly quickly as the line was outstanding and like every play, it all started with center Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Oregon’s center was announced as one of three finalists for the 2023 Rimington Trophy on Monday morning by the Rimington Trophy Committee. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in college football.

Powers-Johnson is joined by Drake Nugent (Michigan) and Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia) as finalists for the award. He becomes the third Duck to be named a Rimington Trophy finalist, joining Duck legends Hroniss Grasu (2013 & 2014) and Max Unger (2008).

In his first year as Oregon’s starting center, Powers-Johnson has helped the Ducks lead the nation in fewest sacks allowed of five for the second season in a row.

Quarterback Bo Nix has been the beneficiary of Powers-Johnson and the entire offensive line’s talent by staying upright and being able to do his thing. Powers-Johnson leads all FBS centers in pass-blocking grade (91.3), overall grade (83.2) and run-blocking grade (83.1) by PFF. He has allowed just one total pressure in 471 pass-blocking opportunities and has not given up a sack.

The Draper, Utah, native was twice named the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week during the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire