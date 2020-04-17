Oregon men's basketball big man Francis Okoro has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward from Imo, Nigeria will take his two remaining years of collegiate eligibility away from Eugene, Oregon.

First reported by James Crepea and The Oregonian.

Oregon Ducks center Francis Okoro enters transfer portal, per sourcehttps://t.co/EbUWBMgZSv — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) April 17, 2020

Be sure to listen to the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and special guest former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck:

Okoro's two seasons at Oregon were up-and-down, to say the least. He sparked as a freshman, earning valuable minutes and was poised to make a memorable career in an Oregon uniform.

During Oregon's deep NCAA Tournament run last season that ended in a Sweet 16 matchup to the eventual national champions Virgina Cavaliers, Okoro stepped up vocally despite being just a freshman, encouraging his teammates and being the unexpected leader the Ducks needed.

His sophomore season took a hit, quite literally. Okoro suffered an offseason injury and then was hit by a car early in the season. In December, Okoro's father had passed away.

Okoro averaged 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last year.

It was a tough year both physically and mentally.

Story continues

HOW THIS IMPACTS NEXT SEASON FOR THE DUCKS:

The Ducks return a plentiful of young talent at the forward position:

6-foot-11 sophomore center N'Faly Dante

6-foot-8 sophomore forward Chandler Lawson

6-foot-8 sophomore forward C.J. Walker

6-foot-8 sophomore forward Lok Wur

6-foot-6 senior forward Eric Williams Jr.

Oregon center Francis Okoro enters NCAA transfer portal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest