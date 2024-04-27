Oregon CB Khyree Jackson selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Draft

Khyree Jackson, a former Oregon Ducks cornerback, was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 108 pick.

Jackson played his senior season with the Ducks after transferring a couple of times earlier in his career.

Jackson wasn’t highly sought after coming out of high school, and he started his college football career with Fort Scott Community College where he played two seasons. After his sophomore year, Jackson was rated as the No. 1 junior college CB by 247Sports, and he transferred to Alabama where he played two more seasons, before transferring to Oregon for his final year of eligibility.

Coming to Eugene proved a good decision for Jackson because the best season of his career came as a Duck. In 2023, Jackson played in 12 games for Oregon, taking 520 defensive snaps, making 48 tackles, catching three interceptions, and breaking up eight passes, on his way to an All-Pac-12 first-team selection.

