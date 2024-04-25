Oregon, Cal, USC among schools to watch for four-star Jovani Ruff

NORWALK, Calif. – The No. 55 player in the class of 2025, Jovani Ruff has a list of offers that spans conferences and time zones but, these days, his recruitment is beginning to take on a bit of a West Coast feel.

Rivals recently caught up with the four-star guard to discuss the teams in the mix to land his pledge as well as a timetable for a commitment.

*****

ON WHICH SCHOOLS ARE RECRUITING HIM HARDEST:

“A lot of schools are tapping in, but it’s probably Oregon, Cal and USC talking to me the most. Eric Musselman was recruiting me at Arkansas but he re-offered me when he got to USC, so that was cool.”

ON ERIC MUSSELMAN:

“He’s a good coach and he actually coaches my father in the G League. My dad says he's a tough coach, but he’s gonna let you rock out as long as you defend.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I think later this spring I’m going to be visiting Oregon. I’m also trying to go back up to Cal. I want to set up a visit with USC, too, hopefully.”

ON OREGON:

“Dana Altman is a great coach. Nobody expected them to make that run in the tournament but they did it. They are always going to be good with him around.”

ON WHAT HE'S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE:

“I want a coach that is going to be honest with me and let me rock out. I’m going to give that coach max effort in return for sure.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I like to play on the ball, but I’m not a selfish player. I can come off screens and set screens for my teammates. I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT:

“I want to have it done before my senior season for sure.”

RIVALS' REACTION

Ruff seems to be a high priority for Musselman, so USC is worth monitoring closely here. So is Oregon, obviously, as Ruff trusts the Ducks coaching staff to develop him. Should he get on campus for a visit at either school, things could get serious in a hurry.

Expect a fall decision for Ruff, who says he does not intend to drag out his recruitment. He has already taken an official visit to Cal, and the Golden Bears remain a major player.