Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson to declare for 2024 NFL Draft

After becoming the first Oregon Duck, and the first player in the history of the Pac-12 Conference to win the Rimington Trophy has the best center in college football, it only seems right that Jackson Powers-Johnson is putting an end to his career at Oregon and heading off to the NFL.

Powers-Johnson announced as much on Monday afternoon, offering a thank you to Duck fans for his time in Eugene. He will likely be viewed as an early-to-mid-round pick in the April draft, leaving Eugene as the best center in the nation.

On Monday morning, Powers-Johnson was named an Associated Press All-American, as well as an FWAA First-Team All-American. He is the 11th consensus All-American in UO history and has a chance to become the fifth unanimous selection.

