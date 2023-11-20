Advertisement

Oregon’s Bo Nix wins Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award for record 7th time, presented by Nextiva

Pac-12 Network

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was name the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for a record seventh time. Nix threw for 404 yards and a career-high six touchdowns, tying a program record, in a win against Arizona State on Nov. 18, 2023.