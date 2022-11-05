Oregon’s Bo Nix, throws, catches, rushes for TD against Colorado

Bo Nix is having himself a game for Oregon and a possible Heisman Trophy campaign.

The Oregon quarterback was up against a futile Colorado team in Pac-12 play on Saturday.

He was doing his best to stun. By the middle of the third quarter, Nix already had thrown 2 touchdown passes, caught a TD score, and ran for one.

Oregon led 35-10 and Nix, an Auburn transfer, had already completed quite the trifecta.

Bo Nix adds a TD reception to his Heisman campaign. pic.twitter.com/C1YZHDl7UG — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 5, 2022

