SNY

The New York Jets were ready to ball out against their division rivals, the New England Patriots, on Sunday. Things started off well for Gang Green, but a costly roughing the passer call on a potential pick-six, combined with several other mishaps on both sides of the ball wound up costing New York the game. LB C.J. Mosley met the media on Monday to discuss the loss, saying that it was a collection of events that led to the defeat, and not just one moment. Mosley also gave his thoughts on Zach Wilson's performance, and the team's current stance on the QB.