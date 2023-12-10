Oregon blows by UTEP men in second half

For more than a half against Oregon, the UTEP Miners showed they can play with anyone in the country.

In the second half, they showed they showed they have some work to do after a 71-49 loss to the Ducks.

After leading most of the first half, UTEP trailed 36-34 with 15:25 left and 45-39 with 12:06 remaining before an 11-0 run settled a game that turned into a rout down the stretch.

The Miners were outshot 54 percent to 36 percent (UTEP made 18-50 shots) and made 9-of-18 from the free-throw line as they fell to 6-4.

Both teams has 18 turnovers but Oregon won points off turnovers 29-11.

"We just continue to do it," UTEP coach Joe Golding said of his team's turnovers. "Bad. You can't got on the road and turn the basketball over. Our turnovers are unforced turnovers. Whether we're forcing things, we're not organized, we're not in our stuff, it bothers me."

Tae Hardy led UTEP with 16 points while Otis Frazier III added 12. Jermiane Couisnard led four Duck players in double figures with 18 points.

Up next

UTEP gets a week off before it travels to Golding's alma mater, Abilene Christian. The Dec. 17 tip is set for 2 p.m. Mountain time.

