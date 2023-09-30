Oregon bloggers and Pac-12 reporters react swiftly to another USC defensive face-plant

This felt a lot like the Cotton Bowl. This brought back memories of the Cotton Bowl. This created Cotton Bowl vibes. This was Tulane all over again. This was the Tulane game. On and on and on. Fans and reporters and bloggers found it impossible to avoid thinking about the Cotton Bowl against Tulane when USC watched a 48-21 lead turn into a 48-41 final score on Saturday against Colorado.

USC won this time, unlike the Cotton Bowl, but the defense losing the plot in the fourth quarter felt very much the same. USC blew a 15-point lead in the final 4:30 of the Cotton Bowl. USC won this game only because its lead was bigger — 48-21 — and Colorado ran out of time.

Oregon Duck bloggers and Pac-12 reporters, not to mention USC fans, were quick to react to USC’s defensive woes under Alex Grinch. The verdict on this USC team could not be clearer after Week 5, despite the win: This team is in real trouble. You can debate that all you want, and that’s fine, but Oregon-based Pac-12 football experts think the Ducks are in really good shape … and USC is not.

Let’s get a taste of the reactions below:

THE DOUBTS ABOUT USC'S DEFENSE WILL ONLY BECOME STRONGER

USC can win this game 63-34. It doesn't matter. I've seen all that I needed to see. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) September 30, 2023

FURTHER READING

USC gave up 564 yards and 41 points to Colorado. Last week, Oregon gave up 199 yards and 6 points to CU, with 127 yards and all 6 points coming with the starters benched in the 4th quarter. I think we learned A LOT about the Trojans in this game. https://t.co/biSf71NlQV — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) September 30, 2023

PORTLAND-BASED COLUMNIST AND COMMENTATOR

USC beats Colorado 48-41. Both teams lose. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 30, 2023

DIRECT AND SEVERE DOUBTS ABOUT ALEX GRINCH

Thinking the Pac-12 title game is going to feature two Pacific Northwest teams. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 30, 2023

PITCHFORKS

NUMBERS

Colorado vs. Oregon and Colorado vs. USC… through three quarters of play each… side by side comparison: pic.twitter.com/RI8clTOP8V — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 30, 2023

PAC-12 COMMENTATOR

Oregon is a much more complete team than USC right now. We'll see if/how much that changes by Nov. 11 — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 30, 2023

FORMER OREGON QB

Oregon covers… USC doesn’t…

#🦆 — Akili Smith (@akili_smith) September 30, 2023

NOVEMBER 11

Bo Nix and Oregon might score 65 against USC — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) September 30, 2023

CAN NOTRE DAME SCORE, THOUGH?

USC has the hardest remaining schedule left. They likely lose three games: Oregon, Washington, and Notre Dame). "We simply didn't tackle." – Lincoln Riley. — Chad Smith (@ChadPSmith_) September 30, 2023

GRINCH ISN'T TRUSTED

Bookmark this tweet if you care. Oregon will beat USC. Typical Grinch defense. — mack mittens (@mackmittens) September 30, 2023

TULANE GHOSTS

Tulane vibes — Pac 0 (@wstrojan) September 30, 2023

ECHOES OF THE PAST

#USC needs just 1 stop on defense. They couldn’t get that 4th quarter stop against Utah and Tulane last year. They may lose if they can’t get it today. — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) September 30, 2023

MORE DEMONS LINGER

USC actually pulling the same Choke they did against Tulane last year . Jesus Christ there's only so much Caleb Williams can do #uscfootball #coloradofootball — Tyler Phillips (@Tyler1797) September 30, 2023

EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT

Get ready for the hype to start again…USC might be about to Tulane this — Steven Willis (@TheStevenWillis) September 30, 2023

THE LINK IS UNDENIABLE

USC game felt like Utah and Tulane.. but we won. Which is different than both those games last year. There’s a small small small positive. — ✌🏽 (@DwaneRobinson4Q) September 30, 2023

FANS ARE DUNKING ON USC AFTER A ROAD PAC-12 WIN

When you overhype USC year after year. High school teams like Tulane and Colorado look relevant…. So comical. — Tanner Bibat (@Bamatide88) September 30, 2023

FANS CAN'T SHAKE THE MEMORIES (AND WHO CAN BLAME THEM?)

This was embarrassing.. This is the same USC defense we saw last year.. See Tulane — ✌B.Miller✌ (@b_191bmiller) September 30, 2023

TRAUMA

This is Tulane all over again I’m NEVER fire the coach guy, but Grinch is a disaster. #USC — Giantandre (@Giantandre) September 30, 2023

FAMILIAR STORY

#USC was disinterested last week and has become disinterested this last half of the 3rd. Reminds me of the Cotton Bowl against Tulane. Williams specifically is so talented & things are so easy for him he can get reckless. And #Colorado is gradually integrating these youngins. — Cedric Tillman (@cedrictillman) September 30, 2023

