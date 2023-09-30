Advertisement

Oregon bloggers and Pac-12 reporters react swiftly to another USC defensive face-plant

Matt Zemek
·4 min read
4

This felt a lot like the Cotton Bowl. This brought back memories of the Cotton Bowl. This created Cotton Bowl vibes. This was Tulane all over again. This was the Tulane game. On and on and on. Fans and reporters and bloggers found it impossible to avoid thinking about the Cotton Bowl against Tulane when USC watched a 48-21 lead turn into a 48-41 final score on Saturday against Colorado.

USC won this time, unlike the Cotton Bowl, but the defense losing the plot in the fourth quarter felt very much the same. USC blew a 15-point lead in the final 4:30 of the Cotton Bowl. USC won this game only because its lead was bigger — 48-21 — and Colorado ran out of time.

Oregon Duck bloggers and Pac-12 reporters, not to mention USC fans, were quick to react to USC’s defensive woes under Alex Grinch. The verdict on this USC team could not be clearer after Week 5, despite the win: This team is in real trouble. You can debate that all you want, and that’s fine, but Oregon-based Pac-12 football experts think the Ducks are in really good shape … and USC is not.

Let’s get a taste of the reactions below:

THE DOUBTS ABOUT USC'S DEFENSE WILL ONLY BECOME STRONGER

FURTHER READING

PORTLAND-BASED COLUMNIST AND COMMENTATOR

DIRECT AND SEVERE DOUBTS ABOUT ALEX GRINCH

PITCHFORKS

NUMBERS

PAC-12 COMMENTATOR

FORMER OREGON QB

NOVEMBER 11

CAN NOTRE DAME SCORE, THOUGH?

GRINCH ISN'T TRUSTED

TULANE GHOSTS

ECHOES OF THE PAST

MORE DEMONS LINGER

EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT

THE LINK IS UNDENIABLE

FANS ARE DUNKING ON USC AFTER A ROAD PAC-12 WIN

FANS CAN'T SHAKE THE MEMORIES (AND WHO CAN BLAME THEM?)

TRAUMA

FAMILIAR STORY

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire