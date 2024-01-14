Is Oregon in better position to rule the Big Ten than Ohio State or Penn State in 2024?

It’s a simple question, and we posed it to our Pac-12 football panel as the conference dies and several schools move into the Big Ten: Will Oregon finish ahead of Ohio State and Penn State in 2024?

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire: Yes. The Ducks have a much better quarterback and a comparable roster.

Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire: Yes, I think Oregon will finish ahead of both Ohio State and Penn State in 2024, and ultimately I think they win the Big Ten in their first season.

Matt Wadleigh, Trojans Wire: I have Oregon ahead of Penn State but maybe tied or right behind Ohio State.

Don Smalley, Ducks Wire: Yes, but both will still make the playoffs. Day will get canned after they lose a home playoff game.

It will be fascinating to see if Oregon can handle the heat in the Big Ten, and if Ohio State can bounce back after a disappointing finish to its 2023 season. Get ready for Big Ten football with a new look in 2024.

