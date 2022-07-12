Oregon becomes favorite to land 4-star DL out of Texas

The Oregon Ducks added the marquee member of their 2023 recruiting class last week, landing five-star Dante Moore, the highest-ranked quarterback in school history.

Now we can expect more recruiting dominoes to fall as fellow players choose to join the movement that is going on in Eugene.

According to a couple of recent predictions, four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green is likely to choose the Ducks in the coming weeks. Over the weekend, Steve Wiltfong from 247Sports placed a crystal ball prediction for Green to commit to the Ducks, as did On3 Sports.

On3’s @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for Oregon to land 4-star OT Terrance Green🦆https://t.co/L6AdblMkiT pic.twitter.com/MxMaxCgiCX — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 9, 2022

Rated by 247Sports as the No. 39 DL in Texas and No. 246 player in the 2023 class, Green would be a great addition to Oregon’s defensive front.

Film

Terrance Green’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 TX DL Rivals 3 5.7 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 93 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9053 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown Cypress, Texas Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-foot-5 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 23, 2022

Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Florida Gators

Texas Longhorns

Miami Hurricanes

Michigan State Spartans

Twitter

On3’s @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for Oregon to land 4-star OT Terrance Green🦆https://t.co/L6AdblMkiT pic.twitter.com/MxMaxCgiCX — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 9, 2022

1

1