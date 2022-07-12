Oregon becomes favorite to land 4-star DL out of Texas
The Oregon Ducks added the marquee member of their 2023 recruiting class last week, landing five-star Dante Moore, the highest-ranked quarterback in school history.
Now we can expect more recruiting dominoes to fall as fellow players choose to join the movement that is going on in Eugene.
According to a couple of recent predictions, four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green is likely to choose the Ducks in the coming weeks. Over the weekend, Steve Wiltfong from 247Sports placed a crystal ball prediction for Green to commit to the Ducks, as did On3 Sports.
On3’s @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for Oregon to land 4-star OT Terrance Green🦆https://t.co/L6AdblMkiT pic.twitter.com/MxMaxCgiCX
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 9, 2022
Rated by 247Sports as the No. 39 DL in Texas and No. 246 player in the 2023 class, Green would be a great addition to Oregon’s defensive front.
Film
Terrance Green’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
88
TX
DL
Rivals
3
5.7
TX
DL
ESPN
4
80
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
93
TX
DL
247 Composite
4
0.9053
TX
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Cypress, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
265 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 23, 2022
Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Florida Gators
Texas Longhorns
Miami Hurricanes
Michigan State Spartans
