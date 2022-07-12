Oregon becomes favorite to land 4-star DL out of Texas

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
The Oregon Ducks added the marquee member of their 2023 recruiting class last week, landing five-star Dante Moore, the highest-ranked quarterback in school history.

Now we can expect more recruiting dominoes to fall as fellow players choose to join the movement that is going on in Eugene.

According to a couple of recent predictions, four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green is likely to choose the Ducks in the coming weeks. Over the weekend, Steve Wiltfong from 247Sports placed a crystal ball prediction for Green to commit to the Ducks, as did On3 Sports.

Rated by 247Sports as the No. 39 DL in Texas and No. 246 player in the 2023 class, Green would be a great addition to Oregon’s defensive front.

Terrance Green’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

88

TX

DL

Rivals

3

5.7

TX

DL

ESPN

4

80

TX

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

93

TX

DL

247 Composite

4

0.9053

TX

DL

Vitals

Hometown

Cypress, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

265 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 23, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Florida Gators

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Michigan State Spartans

