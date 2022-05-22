Oregon becomes new favorite to flip 4-star WR Ashton Cozart from Oklahoma Sooners

A lot has happened over the past couple of days when it comes to the recruitment of 4-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart. Earlier this week, Cozart announced that he would be taking a visit to Eugene to see the Oregon Ducks, despite being committed to the Oklahoma Sooners since February.

Now that he is in Eugene, the pieces are starting to fall into place for a potential flip. If you look at the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictor, 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in his pick for Oregon first on Friday afternoon. Oklahoma insiders Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune have also followed suit, as has Scott Eklund of the 247Sports’ Washington site and Mike Roach of the 247Sports’ Texas site.

Even over at On3 Recruiting, there is a new leader in the clubhouse when it comes to potential landing spots for Cozart.

NEW: Oregon is trending in a big way to flip the nation's No. 15 WR and #Sooners commit Ashton Cozart, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. DETAILS: https://t.co/hx43LEs3XJ #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/gfiLsJaJbS — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 21, 2022

It it ends up playing out that way, the flip would be huge for the Ducks. Cozart is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 17 WR in the 2023 class, and No. 140 player overall. With 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey already committed, this would further strengthen the Ducks’ 2023 class.

It’s also encouraging to see what Oregon can do when trying to flip a commitment. We got a glimpse in January under this new coaching staff when they got 4-star RB Jordan James to flip his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to Oregon. As well, they didn’t technically flip because neither 5-star OT Josh Conerly nor 4-star CB Jahlil Florence was ever committed to USC, but both ended up choosing the Ducks over the Trojans at the very end in a tight battle.

We will see how things play out in the Cozart situation over the coming days, but at the moment, there is some nice momentum in Eugene.

Ashton Cozart’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 TX WR Rivals 3 5.7 TX WR ESPN 4 84 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 93 TX WR 247 Composite 4 0.9307 TX WR

Vitals

Hometown Flower Mound, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-2 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on March 12, 2021

Visited Oregon May 20-22, 2022

