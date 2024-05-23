Oregon basketball stand near top of early Big Ten Conference rankings for 2024-25

This upcoming 2024-25 season in all sports is going to be a strange one and it’s going to take a while to get used to.

Oregon is set to officially join the Big Ten Conference on July 1 and the Ducks are going to have a new set of opponents and rivals to play.

With that comes some weird predictions from media outlets that will look out of sorts. Even the graphics look out of place. But it’s the new world of college athletics.

In CBSsports’ “way too early” predictions for the Big Ten men’s basketball season, writer Isaac Trotter published his first power rankings six months before the season and of course, he says that traditional Big Ten power of UCLA will win its new league in the very first season.

Trotter has the Ducks finishing fourth in the new 18-team league with Indiana and Purdue second and third, respectively.

According to the rankings, it could be a rough adjustment for Washington and USC, however. The Huskies are expected to finish 14th and the Trojans 15th.

But the season is so far away that the phrase “way too early” definitely applies here. It should be a fun season on the hardwood and it can’t get here quick enough.

