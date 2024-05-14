Oregon basketball set for the Maui Invitational in 2025

The Oregon men’s basketball faithful will have some time to make major travel plans.

The Ducks have announced they will be part of the eight-team field that will make up the 2025 Maui Invitational November 24-26. Oregon has competed in three previous Maui Invitationals (2008, 2016, 2021), compiling a 4-5 record in those appearances.

Joining the Ducks in next year’s tournament will be Division II Chaminade (tourney host), Baylor, North Carolina State, Seton Hall, Texas, UNLV and fellow Big Ten newcomer USC.

The 42nd annual tournament will feature programs that share 156 NCAA Tournament appearances, 19 Final Fours, and five national championships.

As for this year’s Maui Invite, programs such as Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina and Chaminade will play on the island.

