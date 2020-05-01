Oregon basketball to return to Maui Invitational Tournament for a third time

The Oregon men's basketball team is headed to Hawaii in 2021.

The Ducks were one of eight teams announced to play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational next year for the 38th annual tournament.

The tournament field includes Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Saint Mary's, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin. Seven of the eight teams in the 2021 group will be making a return appearance to Maui. Notre Dame is the only school to claim a Maui Jim Maui Invitational championship, doing so in 2017.

The Ducks last participated in the bracket-style tournament in 2008 and 2016. In 2008, Oregon topped Alabama 92-69 in the first round, before falling to eventual tournament champions, North Carolina, 98-69 in the semifinals.

In their second appearance, a Dana Altman led Oregon came away with an overtime win over Tennessee in the third-place game. They finished fifth overall after beating Connecticut 79-69.

Like previous years, the tournament will take place at the historic Lahaina Civic Center. The 2021 Maui Invitational Tournament will take place November 22-24.

