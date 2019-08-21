Oregon basketball non-conference schedule highlighted by Houston, Memphis, Michigan

The 2019-20 Oregon men's basketball team is reloaded and possibly better than ever.

The Ducks have 11 eligible players and are brimming with fresh, elite talent. Oregon's 2019 recruiting class finished fourth in the country, first in the Pac-12 Conference and second-best all-time for the program, according to 247sports.

Hopefully the team buys into Oregon coach Dana Altman's plan sooner rather than later, as UO's non-conference schedule is challenging from the start.

The Oregon men's basketball team will host 2019 NCAA Sweet Sixteen team Houston at Matthew Knight Arena this season, and will also face Michigan and Memphis, in addition to a loaded field in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, during the non-conference slate.

In total, the Ducks will play eight games against teams that advanced to the postseason a year ago.

"It's a very challenging non-conference schedule that we are looking forward to," said head coach Dana Altman. "Just about every team is coming off a good year and is expected to challenge for a conference title, so we are going to have our hands full. But it is an exciting schedule."

Oregon will open the season by hosting the first ever Green and Yellow game on Oct. 30, where the squad will be divided into two teams for an intersquad scrimmage.

The defending Pac-12 Tournament champions begin regular season play with back-to-back games against teams from the Mountain West Conference at Matthew Knight Arena. The regular season opener is Nov. 5 versus Fresno State, followed by Boise State on Nov. 9.

Oregon will play Memphis, which has assembled the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation under new coach Penny Hardaway, in the Phil Knight Invitational Nov. 12 at the Moda Center in Portland.

The Ducks then host UT-Arlington (Nov. 17) and Houston (Nov. 22) before heading to Paradise Island, Bahamas, for the Battle 4 Atlantis, where all eight teams in the field played in the 2019 postseason.

Following that tournament, Oregon will host Hawaii on Dec. 7 and make a road trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., to play the Wolverines on Dec. 14.

Michigan will return the game to Matthew Knight Arena next year, when the Ducks will also host Baylor; Oregon played in Waco, Texas, last season.

The Ducks close out December at home against Montana (Dec. 18), Texas Southern (Dec. 21) and Alabama State (Dec. 29).

In addition to Houston, Michigan (Sweet Sixteen), Seton Hall, Montana and potential Battle 4 Atlantis foes Gonzaga (Elite Eight), North Carolina (Sweet Sixteen) and Iowa State advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Memphis and Alabama, which is in the Battle 4 Atlantis, both played in the NIT in 2019. Texas Southern advanced to the CIT semifinals, while potential Battle 4 Atlantis opponent Southern Miss played in the CBI.

Oregon's Pac-12 schedule, along with times and broadcast information for all games, will be announced next month.

2019-20 University of Oregon Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

Wed., Oct. 30 GREEN & YELLOW SCRIMMAGE EUGENE, ORE.

Tues., Nov. 5 FRESNO STATE EUGENE, ORE.

Sat., Nov. 9 BOISE STATE EUGENE, ORE.

Phil Knight Invitational

Tues., Nov. 12 MEMPHIS PORTLAND, ORE.

Sun., Nov. 17 UT-ARLINGTON EUGENE, ORE.

Fri., Nov. 22 HOUSTON EUGENE, ORE.

Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis

Wed., Nov. 27 vs. Seton Hall Paradise Island, Bahamas

Thurs., Nov. 28 vs. Gonzaga/Southern Miss Paradise Island, Bahamas

Fri., Nov. 29 vs. TBA Paradise Island, Bahamas

Sat., Dec. 7 HAWAII EUGENE, ORE.

Sat., Dec. 14 at Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich.

Wed., Dec. 18 MONTANA EUGENE, ORE.

Sat., Dec. 21 TEXAS SOUTHERN EUGENE, ORE.

Sun., Dec. 29 ALABAMA STATE EUGENE, ORE.

